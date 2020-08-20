Short Interest in Aperam SA (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Grows By 46.9%

Aperam SA (OTCMKTS:APMSF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 158,700 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the July 30th total of 108,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Aperam stock remained flat at $$20.75 during trading hours on Thursday. Aperam has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.46.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless steel and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

