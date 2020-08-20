Short Interest in Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Declines By 53.7%

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the July 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at about $450,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 42.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 25,765 shares during the period.

Shares of CGO stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $12.65. 27,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,767. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

