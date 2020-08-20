Short Interest in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) Drops By 66.5%

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CFFA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 66.5% from the July 15th total of 65,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $822,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,864,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,082,000 after buying an additional 1,657,019 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $655,000. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CFFA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,871. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.75. CF Finance Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. does not have signification operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

