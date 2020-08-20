Short Interest in C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI) Decreases By 17.9%

C&F Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CFFI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the May 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in C&F Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $2,678,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 15.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 9.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C&F Financial stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.40. The stock had a trading volume of 761 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,259. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.55. C&F Financial has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $57.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Separately, ValuEngine raised C&F Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

