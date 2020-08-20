Short Interest in Mechanical Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:MKTY) Declines By 75.0%

Mechanical Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:MKTY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:MKTY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.07. 3,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,868. Mechanical Technology has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71.

About Mechanical Technology

Mechanical Technology, Incorporated, through its subsidiary, MTI Instruments, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets precision linear displacement solutions, vibration measurement and system balancing solutions, precision tensile measurement systems, and wafer inspection tools worldwide. It offers electronic gauging instruments for position, displacement, and vibration applications in the industrial manufacturing/production markets, as well as the research, design, and process development market.

