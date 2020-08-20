Short Interest in Mechanical Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:MKTY) Declines By 75.0%

Mechanical Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:MKTY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:MKTY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.07. 3,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,868. Mechanical Technology has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71.
About Mechanical Technology
See Also: Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Mechanical Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mechanical Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.