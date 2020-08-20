Short Interest in Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:TYHT) Expands By 58.0%

Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:TYHT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the July 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 770,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:TYHT traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 104,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,187. The company has a market cap of $10.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.20. Shineco has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $9.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Shineco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shineco, Inc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers.

