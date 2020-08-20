Short Interest in Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Decreases By 54.5%

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the July 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of TAIPY stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $15.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,309. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.17.

Get Taisho Pharmaceutical alerts:

About Taisho Pharmaceutical

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.