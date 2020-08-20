Short Interest in Tetra Bio Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) Rises By 26.4%

Tetra Bio Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the July 30th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TBPMF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 35,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,022. Tetra Bio Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21.

About Tetra Bio Pharma

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc, a development stage company, engages in the development of bio pharmaceuticals and natural health products containing cannabis and other medicinal plant based elements in Canada. Its lead product is PPP001, a dried cannabis prescription drug for advanced cancer pain. The company is also developing other cannabis-based drugs for pain management; a series natural health products, including a topical product for pain management; an oral product line for cardiovascular disease prevention, athletic performance, and well-being; a topical product for skin care; a topical product for women; and Munchies B Gone gum.

