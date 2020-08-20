Short Interest in Thomas Cook Group plc (OTCMKTS:TCKGF) Drops By 41.9%

Thomas Cook Group plc (OTCMKTS:TCKGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 277,500 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the July 30th total of 477,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCKGF remained flat at $$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.07. Thomas Cook Group has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.97.

About Thomas Cook Group

Thomas Cook Group plc provides travel services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Northern Europe. The company operates through Group Tour Operator and Group Airline segments. It owns, manages, or franchises 270 hotels primarily under the Casa Cook, Cook's Club, and Sunwing brands. As of December 12, 2018, the company operated an airline fleet of 101 aircrafts to 120 destinations.

