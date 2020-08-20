Short Interest in TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Expands By 120.7%

TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 120.7% from the July 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TGLVY traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.93. 11,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,658. TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77.
About TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR
Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.