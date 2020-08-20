Short Interest in TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Expands By 120.7%

TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 120.7% from the July 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGLVY traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.93. 11,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,658. TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77.

Get TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR alerts:

About TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers latex, nitrile, thermoplastic elastomer, cast polyethylene, vinyl, and polyisoprene surgical gloves. It also produces and sells concentrate latex, formers, chemicals, chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOP GLOVE CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.