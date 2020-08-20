Short Interest in Trans World Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:TWMC) Increases By 178.3%

Trans World Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:TWMC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 178.3% from the July 15th total of 6,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of TWMC traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 12,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,892. Trans World Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trans World Entertainment stock. Independent Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Trans World Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:TWMC) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Trans World Entertainment accounts for 0.4% of Independent Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Independent Family Office LLC owned about 10.41% of Trans World Entertainment worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Trans World Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of entertainment products. The company operates in two segments, For Your Entertainment (fye) and etailz. The fye segment offers trend, video, music, electronics, and related products, as well as used compact discs, DVDs, Blu-Ray, and video games through its retail stores and e-commerce sites.

