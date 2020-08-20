Short Interest in Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Grows By 125.0%

Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trigano in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

TGNOF stock remained flat at $$125.51 during trading on Thursday. Trigano has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $125.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.01.

Trigano Company Profile

Trigano SA designs, manufactures, markets, and sells recreational vehicles and trailers for individuals and professionals in Europe. The company offers leisure vehicles, including caravans, motorhomes, and mobile homes; camping and garden equipment; and baggage and utility trailers, as well as accessories for leisure vehicles.

