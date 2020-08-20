Short Interest in Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Grows By 125.0%

Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trigano in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

Get Trigano alerts:

TGNOF stock remained flat at $$125.51 during trading on Thursday. Trigano has a 1 year low of $104.50 and a 1 year high of $125.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.01.

Trigano SA designs, manufactures, markets, and sells recreational vehicles and trailers for individuals and professionals in Europe. The company offers leisure vehicles, including caravans, motorhomes, and mobile homes; camping and garden equipment; and baggage and utility trailers, as well as accessories for leisure vehicles.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Trigano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trigano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.