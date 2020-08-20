Short Interest in TSR Inc (NASDAQ:TSRI) Grows By 300.0%

TSR Inc (NASDAQ:TSRI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TSRI traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $4.68. 13,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,852. TSR has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79.
About TSR
