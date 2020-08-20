Short Interest in TSR Inc (NASDAQ:TSRI) Grows By 300.0%

TSR Inc (NASDAQ:TSRI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TSRI traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $4.68. 13,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,852. TSR has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.79.

About TSR

TSR, Inc provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

