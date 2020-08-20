SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in July

SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHWDY traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.27. The stock had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 781. SHOWA DENKO KK/ADR has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $29.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Showa Denko K.K. operates as a chemical company in Japan and internationally. It operates in six segments: Petrochemicals, Chemicals, Electronics, Inorganics, Aluminum, and Others. The Petrochemicals segment offers olefins, including ethylene, propylene, C4 fraction, cracked fuel oils, etc.; and organic chemicals, including vinyl acetate monomer, vinyl and ethyl acetate, allyl alcohol, acetaldehyde, acetic acid, and allyl ester resins, as well as polypropylene.

