SkyOak Wealth LLC Acquires 400 Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in ServiceNow by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW traded up $16.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $453.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,900. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. ServiceNow Inc has a 1 year low of $213.99 and a 1 year high of $454.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $427.99 and a 200-day moving average of $360.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.93 billion, a PE ratio of 122.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $445.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.85.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.70, for a total value of $63,316.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at $682,414.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.62, for a total transaction of $470,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,055 shares of company stock valued at $41,717,700 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

