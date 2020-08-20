SkyOak Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 436.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,522 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $38.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,075,008. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $215.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.95.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

