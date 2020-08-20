SkyOak Wealth LLC Buys 3,856 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 126.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 493.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 658 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.85. The stock had a trading volume of 344,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,098,239. The company has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.04 and its 200 day moving average is $84.29. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $116.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.55%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,148 shares of company stock worth $21,899,420 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.