SkyOak Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,601 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.1% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,430,109,000 after buying an additional 1,121,525 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Visa by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,525,557,000 after buying an additional 1,250,002 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,052,559,000 after acquiring an additional 660,147 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,171,726 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,122,228,000 after acquiring an additional 243,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,927,768 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,762,092,000 after acquiring an additional 320,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $204.15. The company had a trading volume of 570,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,785,519. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.50. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.07.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,479 shares of company stock valued at $11,145,291. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

