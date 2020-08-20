SkyOak Wealth LLC Makes New $655,000 Investment in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 31.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,429 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Mongodb by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,115,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,201 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Mongodb by 26.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 957,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,802,000 after buying an additional 197,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Mongodb by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,396,000 after buying an additional 32,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mongodb by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 872,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,410,000 after acquiring an additional 164,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Mongodb alerts:

Shares of MDB traded up $7.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $220.19. The company had a trading volume of 46,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,858. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $213.65 and a 200-day moving average of $180.62. Mongodb Inc has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $243.92.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 42.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.98%. The firm had revenue of $130.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $5,905,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,167 shares in the company, valued at $53,376,512.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $94,745.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,872.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,571 shares of company stock worth $27,098,149. 16.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mongodb from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $105.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Mongodb from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Mongodb in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.57.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mongodb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongodb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.