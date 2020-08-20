SkyOak Wealth LLC Makes New $733,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,340,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 195.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 12,555 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.77. 188,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,423,882. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $172.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.46.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

