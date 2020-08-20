SkyOak Wealth LLC Purchases 4,212 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 158.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $33,664.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,728.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.13. 44,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,349. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

