SkyOak Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 585,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $400,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 20,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ETN stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.47. The company had a trading volume of 71,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,752. The stock has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.59. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens cut shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.39.

In related news, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $405,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,351.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $315,120.74. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,008 shares of company stock worth $8,075,121. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

