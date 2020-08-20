SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 398 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.9% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000.

NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.96. 30,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,231. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.59 and its 200-day moving average is $77.31. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $53.42 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

