SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 6,642 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,642 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.0% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,388.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,730,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,929,000 after acquiring an additional 24,935,058 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $156,077,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 128.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,940,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,462,000 after buying an additional 2,776,884 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,194.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,874,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,783,000 after buying an additional 1,729,941 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,151,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,038,000 after buying an additional 1,697,743 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.60. 87,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,827. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.21. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $20.27 and a 1-year high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.