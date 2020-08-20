SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 800 Shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB)

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.30% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 65.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 28.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIB traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.47. 2,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,718. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $35.49 and a 52-week high of $83.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.09.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.