SkyOak Wealth LLC Takes Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,716 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at $298,358,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,942,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,028 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 203.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,273,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,681,000 after acquiring an additional 852,891 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Square by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,590,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $449,952,000 after acquiring an additional 829,282 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 2,807.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 793,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,538,000 after purchasing an additional 765,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Square from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Square from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.35.

In other news, Director Paul Deighton sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total transaction of $2,832,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,416,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 6,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $554,302.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,366.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,130 shares of company stock worth $4,666,779 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock traded up $5.44 on Thursday, reaching $155.81. 458,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,189,310. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.57 and a 200-day moving average of $87.30. The firm has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a PE ratio of 254.71 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $158.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.