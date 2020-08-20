Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.88.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Charter Equity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.36, for a total value of $1,579,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,117,871.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,025 shares of company stock valued at $8,973,377 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 447.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.63. 1,705,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,417. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $149.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.25 and its 200 day moving average is $114.14.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.06 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

