SMG Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Short Interest Update

SMG Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:SMGI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the July 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SMGI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.14. 22,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,569. SMG Industries has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.
About SMG Industries
