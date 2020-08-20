SMG Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Short Interest Update

SMG Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:SMGI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.0% from the July 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SMGI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.14. 22,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,569. SMG Industries has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.

Get SMG Industries alerts:

About SMG Industries

SMG Industries Inc, an oilfield service company, provides soaps, surfactants, and degreasers for the drilling rig operator market segment in the United States. The company offers degreaser under the Miracle Blue name; aluminum brightener and descaler under the Luma Brite name; and emulsifier under the Wicked Green name that are used in drilling rig wash, oilfield cleaning, industrial cleaning, fleet, and equipment cleaning applications.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for SMG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.