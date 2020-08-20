Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.55.
Several research analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Snap from $21.50 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Snap from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Snap from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.
In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $194,382.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 267,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,449,687.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,455,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $27,912,347.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,362,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,679,712.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,694,110 shares of company stock worth $96,661,743 over the last three months.
Snap stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.83. 8,678,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,690,305. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.95. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $26.76.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.
