Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.55.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Snap from $21.50 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Snap from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Snap from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $194,382.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 267,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,449,687.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,455,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $27,912,347.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,362,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,679,712.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,694,110 shares of company stock worth $96,661,743 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Snap by 3.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Snap by 2.8% during the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.83. 8,678,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,690,305. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a PE ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.95. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.89 and a 12-month high of $26.76.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

