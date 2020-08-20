Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 423 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,082 shares of company stock valued at $9,968,924. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $282.21. 66,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,510. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.17. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $289.41. The stock has a market cap of $138.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Vertical Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.47.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.