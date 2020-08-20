Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,572 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,516 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 36.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 27.6% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,365 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 52.9% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.07.

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.96. The stock had a trading volume of 425,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,780,063. The company has a market capitalization of $233.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.94, a PEG ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.80. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

