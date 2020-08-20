Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.9% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $135.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,353,479. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.83. The firm has a market cap of $336.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 292,237 shares of company stock valued at $36,121,371. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.