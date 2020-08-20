Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,733 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,186 shares of company stock worth $36,658,101 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stephens increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.46.

UNH traded down $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.37. 123,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $324.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $305.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

