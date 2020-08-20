Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.63. 300,067 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,638,734. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.38. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Cowen upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Cfra dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

