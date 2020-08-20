Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $703,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,342 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 967.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $162,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,842 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $669,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,977 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,092,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $352,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,994 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,470,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $470,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,758 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.38.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.25. The company had a trading volume of 539,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,297. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $160.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The company has a market cap of $119.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.62.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Further Reading: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.