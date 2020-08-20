SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 120.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,357 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 19,410 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $395,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 72,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,759,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.67. 129,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,882,306. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.60. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $35.45.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

