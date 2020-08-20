Stanley Furniture Co. (OTCMKTS:STLY) Short Interest Update

Stanley Furniture Co. (OTCMKTS:STLY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Stanley Furniture stock remained flat at $$0.61 during trading on Thursday. Stanley Furniture has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56.

Stanley Furniture Company Profile

Stanley Furniture Company, Inc is a design, marketing and sourcing resource in the wood residential furniture market. The Company’s segment is sale of residential wood furniture products. The Company markets its brands through a network of brick-and-mortar furniture retailers, online retailers and interior designers around the world.

