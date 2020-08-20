State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 334,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $122,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

LMT traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $390.11. The company had a trading volume of 28,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,064. The firm has a market cap of $108.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $373.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.