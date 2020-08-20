State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,389,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,266 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.7% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Walt Disney worth $266,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.80. 425,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,780,063. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.78 billion, a PE ratio of -207.94, a PEG ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.07.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.