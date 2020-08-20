State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Long Road Investment Counsel LLC

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 1,180.5% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at $44,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in State Street by 28.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in State Street by 205.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

In other State Street news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total transaction of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,303. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STT stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,805,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street Corp has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.02.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded State Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.