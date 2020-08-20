Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Receives $113.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Stepan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 25th.

NYSE SCL traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.59. The company had a trading volume of 53,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,361. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.14. Stepan has a twelve month low of $69.33 and a twelve month high of $118.82.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.45. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $460.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total value of $196,220.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,114.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total value of $48,513.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,407.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,438 shares of company stock worth $2,472,447. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCL. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stepan in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stepan by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Stepan by 1,612.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Stepan during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

