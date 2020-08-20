Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,509 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,258% compared to the average daily volume of 64 put options.

In other news, COO Timothy Mattox sold 3,055 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $137,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 537,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,169,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David May acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,032.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,947. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diker Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,588,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 1,898.8% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 505,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after buying an additional 480,325 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 77,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,109. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.22. The company has a market cap of $859.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on UPLD shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Upland Software from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

