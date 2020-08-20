Stormborn Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 300,000 L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Stormborn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,000. L Brands accounts for approximately 5.2% of Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stormborn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of L Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L Brands by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in L Brands by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in L Brands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 36,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of L Brands by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on L Brands from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of L Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on L Brands from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.26.

NYSE LB traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.55. 876,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,576,165. L Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.47.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 23.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.