Stormborn Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Stormborn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 329,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,929,000. Purple Innovation comprises about 6.8% of Stormborn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 238.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Purple Innovation by 657.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 113,100 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

NASDAQ PRPL traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $21.25. 32,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,630. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Purple Innovation Inc has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -167.77, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.28.

In other news, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,618,405 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $16,993,252.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,789,372 shares in the company, valued at $113,288,406. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

