Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Long Road Investment Counsel LLC

Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 5.3% of Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 23,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 66,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,056,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 111,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $1,450,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,505 shares of company stock worth $8,260,939. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.25.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $187.86. The stock had a trading volume of 871,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,387. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

