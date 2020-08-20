Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Stryker worth $36,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total transaction of $1,410,385.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,809.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $4,933,134.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,505 shares of company stock worth $8,260,939. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $1.76 on Thursday, reaching $187.86. The company had a trading volume of 871,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,387. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $226.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.25.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Read More: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.