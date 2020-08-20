SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Short Interest Up 389.7% in July

SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 389.7% from the July 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

FUJHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of FUJHY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.26. 207,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,833. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.66. SUBARU CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60.

SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. SUBARU CORP/ADR had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 4.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SUBARU CORP/ADR will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SUBARU CORP/ADR stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,074,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,604 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of SUBARU CORP/ADR worth $19,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SUBARU CORP/ADR

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

