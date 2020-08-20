Substratum (SUB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,445.00

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. Substratum has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $7,445.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, BiteBTC, Bitbns and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Substratum Profile

Substratum’s genesis date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKEx, Tidex, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Bitbns, COSS, Kucoin, HitBTC and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

