SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SZEVY. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of SUEZ/ADR in a report on Friday, July 17th. HSBC cut shares of SUEZ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SUEZ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SUEZ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

SZEVY remained flat at $$6.50 during trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 0.90. SUEZ/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; and waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients.

