Sunniva Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Short Interest Update

Sunniva Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 131,600 shares, a growth of 1,864.2% from the July 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 998,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Sunniva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

TGIFF traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 673,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,304. Sunniva has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05.

1933 Industries Inc, a cannabis company, engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana in the United States and Canada. The Company operates in the medical and recreational cannabis sectors. It is also providing cannabis-infused products under Canna Hemp, Canna Hemp X, and Canna Fused brands; and flower and concentrates.

